No details about when man shot by police died or his name

Prosecutors say a man shot by suburban Kansas City police in January has died, but they aren't say when or releasing his name.
The Kansas City Star reports that the shooting happened after officers responded to reports of an armed suspect near an Independence store. Police also wounded a second man, Mike Becker, who told reporters he rushed to the store to try to protect his wife and daughter who were inside.
Jackson County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Mike Mansur told The Star earlier this month that no charges were filed against the suspect before he died. Mansur wouldn't release when the man died and said in a follow-up interview Tuesday that prosecutors won't discuss the shooting further while the case remains open. Legally they aren't required to do so.
