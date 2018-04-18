Mississippi GOP hopefuls decry federal spending, regulations

Republicans running for an open congressional seat in Mississippi are advocating cuts in federal spending and regulations.
The six GOP candidates in the 3rd District spoke Wednesday night in Jackson at a forum sponsored by Americans For Prosperity, a group promoting free markets and limited government.
State Democratic Party chairman Bobby Moak says "the only prosperity they are interested in is their own." Two Democrats and a Reform Party candidate were not invited to take part.
Americans For Prosperity state director Russ Latino says the Republican event was to help voters see differences among a half dozen candidates in the June 5 primary. He says another forum later might include other parties.
The general election is Nov. 6.
The Republican incumbent, Gregg Harper, is not seeking re-election after 10 years.
Comments