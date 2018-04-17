Lawmakers form committee to address school buildings

Virginia lawmakers are forming a panel to address deteriorating school facilities across the state.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Sen. Bill Stanley, a Republican from Franklin County, announced Tuesday he will create a school facility modernization subcommittee.
Stanley, who is chairman of the Senate Local Government Committee, credited Richmond for "being the catalyst" in bringing the issue to the forefront.
The nine-member subcommittee will include Sen. Jennifer McClellan, a Democrat from Richmond, and Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, a Republican from Henrico County.
Sen. Barbara Favola, a Democrat from Arlington, is another member of the subcommittee. She warned that local governments won't be able to fix or replace obsolete school buildings without the money to do it.
