Comment from ranked-choice hearing underscores legal concern

A comment during a Maine supreme court discussion suggests justices anticipate further litigation on ranked-choice voting.
The chief justice stepped in during a discussion of the "one man, one vote" principle recently by saying that issue "is not yet before the court."
Ranked-choice critics believe it's a matter of time.
They expect further litigation if there's no clear majority winner in the June primaries if the supreme court allows the voting system to be used.
The system lets voters rank candidates on the ballot in order of preference. A candidate with a majority of votes wins. If there's no majority, then the last-place candidate's second-place votes are reallocated to the other candidates.
