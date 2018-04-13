Possible House leader Kevin McCarthy seen by Trump as ally

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2018, file photo, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., joined at right by Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., talks with reporters at the Capitol in Washington. Ryan is backing McCarthy as his successor. In an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Ryan says McCarthy is “the right person.” “I think Kevin is the right guy to step up,” Ryan says in the interview that will air Sunday. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo