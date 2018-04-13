Cuomo says he won't seek Working Families Party ballot line

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he will not seek the ballot line of the progressive Working Families Party.
Cuomo's announcement Friday came after two influential unions said they would withdraw from the party over its likely endorsement of Cuomo's rival, actress Cynthia Nixon.
Nixon is challenging Cuomo for the Democratic nomination for governor and is also seeking the ballot line of the Working Families Party.
The move to leave the party by unions representing building workers and communications workers shows a divide between the party's two main constituencies — unions and liberal activists.
Cuomo campaign spokeswoman Abbey Fashouer tells the Times Union of Albany that Cuomo is standing "in solidarity" with the unions that have pulled out of the Working Families Party and will not seek its endorsement.
