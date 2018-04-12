Arkansas police fatally shoot man who was stabbing woman

Police in eastern Arkansas say an officer shot and killed a man who officers saw stabbing a woman.
Helena-West Helena Police Chief James Smith told WMC-TV that officers went to a home about 1 a.m. Thursday in search of a man wanted by police.
Smith says when officers arrived they saw a 39-year-old man stabbing a 20-year-old woman. Smith says the officers ordered the man to drop the knife, but he approached an officer who then fatally shot him.
The police chief did not immediately return a phone call to The Associated Press.
Smith said the woman also later died.
No names were immediately released.
The officer is on paid leave pending an investigation into the shooting.
