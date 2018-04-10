New Mexico high court eyes whether inmates can be executed

This Feb. 15, 2017, photo from the New Mexico Corrections Department shows inmate Timothy Allen, one of just two men remaining on the New Mexico's death row after the state repealed capital punishment in 2009. Defense attorneys for Allen and Robert Fry Tuesday, April 10, 2018, urged the state Supreme Court to consider an array of similar murder cases resulting in lighter sentences, as justices weigh whether to move forward with the executions in a state that no longer allows death sentences. New Mexico Corrections Department via AP)