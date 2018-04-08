This image released early Sunday, April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a child receiving oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack in the rebel-held town of Douma, near Damascus, Syria. Syrian rescuers and medics said the attack on Douma killed at least 40 people. The Syrian government denied the allegations, which could not be independently verified. The alleged attack in Douma occurred Saturday night amid a resumed offensive by Syrian government forces after the collapse of a truce.
This image released early Sunday, April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a child receiving oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack in the rebel-held town of Douma, near Damascus, Syria. Syrian rescuers and medics said the attack on Douma killed at least 40 people. The Syrian government denied the allegations, which could not be independently verified. The alleged attack in Douma occurred Saturday night amid a resumed offensive by Syrian government forces after the collapse of a truce. Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP)

Trump weighs response after "sick" Syria attack

By JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press

April 08, 2018 09:27 PM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is preparing to meet with his senior military leadership as he weighs options for responding to an apparent chemical attack in Syria.

The Saturday attack killed women and children and led Trump to denounce Syrian President Bashar Assad as an "animal" and deliver a rare personal criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin, an Assad supporter.

As Washington worked to verify the claim by Syrian opposition activists that poison gas was used, Trump tweeted Sunday that there would be a "big price to pay" for resorting to outlawed weapons of mass destruction.

Among those Trump will consult as he considers his response: his new national security adviser, John Bolton, whose first day on the job is Monday.

The attack killed at least 40 people. Assad's government denies responsibility.

