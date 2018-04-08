Writing, speaking, meatball subs: Justice Gorsuch's 1st year

FILE - In this June 15, 2017, file photo, Associate Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, left, joined by Chief Justice John Roberts, walks down the steps of Supreme Court in Washington, following Gorsuch investiture, a ceremony to mark his ascension to the bench. Gorsuch became the Supreme Court’s newest member a year ago on April 10, 2017 . President Donald Trump’s pick to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia has now heared more than 60 cases on issues including gerrymandering, union fees, cellphone and data privacy and gambling on sports. He’s written his first Supreme Court opinions but also dealt with his first complaint as a member of the court’s cafeteria committee. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo