Trump scales back US goals in Syria, against aides' advice

A U.S. soldier sits on an armored vehicle on a newly installed position, near the tense front line between the U.S-backed Syrian Manbij Military Council and the Turkish-backed fighters, in Manbij, north Syria, Wednesday, April 4, 2018. A week ago, there was just a single house where U.S. soldiers had hoisted a U.S. flag on a hill a little ways back from a tense front line in Syria. Now on Wednesday stood a growing outpost with a perimeter of large sand barriers and barbed wire, a new watch tower and half a dozen armored vehicles, The Associated Press found. Hussein Malla AP Photo