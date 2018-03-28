National Politics

Syracuse police to host civilian police academy

The Associated Press

March 28, 2018 10:12 PM

SYRACUSE, N.Y.

The Syracuse Police Department will host a civilian police academy to educate people about law enforcement.

The Post-Standard reports the department will host the three-day event from April 3 to April 5 at the Public Safety Building. Police say the event is aimed at improving community relations.

Attendees will learn about police authority and use of force. There will also be a discussion about recent police shootings.

The department has invited local leaders, school officials and activists.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  