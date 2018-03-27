National Politics

2 young children found dead in car seats in rural Arizona

The Associated Press

March 27, 2018 09:15 AM

SUPERIOR, Ariz.

Authorities say a baby and a toddler have been found dead in car seats in a vehicle in a rural Arizona community.

Pinal County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Navideh Forghani says the children found in the vehicle at a home in the town of Superior were 2 years old and 10 months old.

She said Tuesday there was no immediate information available on the circumstances of their deaths or if anyone had been arrested or detained.

Forghani says autopsies will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Superior is about 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of Phoenix.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Passers-by flip over burning car to rescue driver trapped after crash

Philadelphia gorilla has the hang of bipedal walking

View More Video