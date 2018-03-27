New Orleans Mayor Landrieu named recipient of JFK award

FILE - In this June 16, 2017, file photo, New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu speaks in Washington on race in America and his decision to take down Confederate monuments in his city. Landrieu was named the 2018 winner of the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award for his leadership in removing four Confederate monuments in the city. The John F. Kennedy Library Foundation announced Tuesday, March 27, 2018, that in addition to taking the monuments down, Landrieu offered “clear and compassionate reflections on the moment and its place in history.” Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo