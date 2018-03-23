Former VP Biden: America in battle for "the soul" of nation

Former Vice President Joe Biden is telling a Connecticut audience that America is in a battle for "the soul" of the nation.
The New Haven Register reports Biden talked of being a young senator, the current political climate and having family members die during a lecture Friday night at Southern Connecticut State University.
He arrived late because earlier Friday he accepted the Naval Academy Alumni Association's Distinguished Graduate Award on behalf of Sen. John McCain. McCain is battling glioblastoma, the same aggressive brain cancer Biden's son, Beau, died from in 2015.
The Democrat says only time will tell if he'll run for president in 2020, but he says the U.S. can't afford eight years of the current Republican administration.
