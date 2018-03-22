National Politics

US Customs: Flight crew member had cocaine taped to legs

The Associated Press

March 22, 2018 06:37 AM

NEW YORK

Federal authorities say a flight crew member arrived at New York's Kennedy Airport from Jamaica with four packages of cocaine taped to his legs.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says Hugh Hall, a crew member of Fly Jamaica Airways, was searched and arrested on Saturday.

The agency says it seized about 9 pounds of cocaine, with a street value of about $160,000.

Hall was detained after a court appearance on Monday.

His attorney and the airline did not immediately respond to comment requests on Thursday.

