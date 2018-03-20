Trump-Kim summit offers hope to son of detained American

This photo provided by the family of Tony Kim, shows him in California in 2016. Sol Kim, the son of an Tony Kim, an American held in North Korea sees a glimmer of hope that a planned summit by President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un can help win his father’s freedom. Sol Kim says he remains in the dark about why his father, a 59-year-old Korean American, was detained at Pyongyang airport last April after a monthlong stint teaching accountancy at a university in the North Korean capital. The father, Tony Kim, whose Korean name is Kim San-duk, is one of three Americans North Korea is holding. Tony Kim family via AP)