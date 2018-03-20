Tennessee governor proposes $30M to improve school safety

Republican Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has proposed $30.2 million to improve school safety.
In a news release Tuesday, Haslam's office says the money includes $25 million in nonrecurring and $5.2 million in recurring school safety grants.
Department of Finance and Administration Commissioner Larry Martin told a legislative panel that the money would be spread among mental health, law enforcement safety and education.
Martin said more details are being worked on, as a Haslam-appointed panel on school safety continues to meet regularly. Haslam expects the group's first recommendations before the legislative session's conclusion, likely next month.
Never miss a local story.
The school safety money would come through Haslam's amendment for the 2018-2019 proposed budget.
The $83.8 million amendment also includes $3 million in nonrecurring money to help school districts buy school buses with seatbelts.
Comments