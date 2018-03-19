Bernalillo County to sell recovery home after complaints

New Mexico's largest county has abandoned plans to run a recovery home for homeless women after getting pushback from neighbors.
The Albuquerque Journal reports Bernalillo County recently announced it is selling the building that was meant to house the recovery home.
Bernalillo County spokesman Larry Gallegos says there was so much opposition from neighborhood groups that the building sat vacant for years.
The county had been granted the facility by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Supportive Housing Coalition of New Mexico.
Last month, the Bernalillo County Commission unanimously voted to approve the sale of the building. Proceeds from the sale of the building are going to the county's Metropolitan Detention Center Supportive Housing program, which provides housing vouchers for inmates.
