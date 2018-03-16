National Politics

El Paso Democrats alleging fraud in congressional primary

The Associated Press

March 16, 2018 08:10 AM

EL PASO, Texas

Three Democrats who lost their party's congressional primary in El Paso, Texas, are suing the race's winner and the county's elections administrator, alleging fraud.

Former state Rep. Norma Chavez teamed with John Carrillo and Enrique Garcia for a suit filed Wednesday in state district court. It was first reported by the El Paso Times .

They allege that El Paso County Elections Administrator Lisa Wise and others tampered with elections hard drives to aid the winner of the March 6 primary, former El Paso County Judge Veronica Escobar.

The primary's second-place finisher, Dori Fenenbock, didn't join the lawsuit.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke is leaving his El Paso seat to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz. The seat is safely Democratic, meaning the party's nominee is favored in November's general election.

