Judge strips subpoena power from civilian oversight board

A New Jersey Superior Court judge has taken away subpoena powers from Newark's Civilian Complaint Review Board in what the city's mayor calls a "setback to criminal justice reform."
Newark Mayor Ras Baraka says the city plans to appeal the court's oral decision made Wednesday. NJ.com reports the board's subpoena and investigatory powers were challenged in court by the Fraternal Order of Police, who argued it violated police officers' due process rights.
The unions had argued the board's investigative powers undermine the police department's disciplinary process.
The city's first civilian-led police oversight committee was established by Baraka in 2015 through an executive order, and it was codified through a city ordinance the following year.
Never miss a local story.
A city official says the board is mainly reviewing changes in police department policies.
Comments