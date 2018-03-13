Trump considers ousting his VA secretary in Cabinet shuffle

Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin, center, arrives for a news conference at the Washington Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Washington, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, to respond to a VA inspector general audit being released today. A new government investigation finds that Shulkin took no action to fix longstanding problems of dirty syringes and equipment shortages that put patients at risk at a major veterans hospital when he was undersecretary of health under the Obama administration, saying he was never told of problems reported to the VA offices under his watch. The harsh report by the VA inspector general cites "failed leadership" and a "climate of complacency" for patient safety issues dating back to 2013 and cautions of continuing problems without strong oversight. Andrew Harnik AP Photo