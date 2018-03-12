Life sentence given man in deaths of state senator's nephews

A Chicago man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2015 murders of two nephews of an Illinois state senator.
Deonte Logan in December was convicted of first-degree murder in the deaths of 25-year-old John Hunter and Willie Lee Hunter. The victims were nephews of state Sen. Mattie Hunter, D-Chicago. The 21-year-old Logan was sentenced Monday.
The brothers, who lived in Missouri, were visiting Chicago to celebrate the 4th of July holiday when they were shot to death the following day.
Police say the brothers were attending a party hosted by street gang members when John Hunter got into a fight Logan. The brothers later drove to another location to meet Logan and return clothing he lost during the fight.
Logan shot the men before they got out an auto. Prosecutors say the shooting was captured by a surveillance camera.
