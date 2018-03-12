Another Town Meeting Day, another storm

While it looks like another big storm is going to challenge New Hampshire voters at their annual Town Meeting on Tuesday, state officials are firm: elections will still take place.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for New Hampshire from midnight Monday through 8 a.m. Wednesday. Up to 14 inches of snow is expected.
Last year, nearly 80 towns rescheduled elections after a storm dumped more than a foot of snow. Although towns are required under state law to hold annual elections on the second Tuesday in March, many relied on another law allowing town moderators to move the "voting day of a meeting" in the event of a weather emergency.
Secretary of State William Gardner and Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said moderators may postpone deliberative sessions and business meetings due to weather emergencies, but not elections.
Comments