Woman with 2x4 board is fatally shot by a Pima County deputy

Pima County Sheriff's officials say a deputy has fatally shot a woman who was brandishing a large wooden board in Tucson.
They say 38-year-old Amanda Alvarez struck a resident with a two-by-four around 4 p.m. Saturday.
Deputies say they found Alvarez in a trailer and she was later shot by a deputy.
Alvarez was taken to a Tucson hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Sheriff's officials didn't immediately disclose what prompted the fatal shooting.
They say the incident is under investigation.
