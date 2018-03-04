National Politics

Woman with 2x4 board is fatally shot by a Pima County deputy

The Associated Press

March 04, 2018 07:26 AM

TUCSON, Ariz.

Pima County Sheriff's officials say a deputy has fatally shot a woman who was brandishing a large wooden board in Tucson.

They say 38-year-old Amanda Alvarez struck a resident with a two-by-four around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies say they found Alvarez in a trailer and she was later shot by a deputy.

Alvarez was taken to a Tucson hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Sheriff's officials didn't immediately disclose what prompted the fatal shooting.

They say the incident is under investigation.

