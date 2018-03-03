National Politics

Some Texans concerned about zoning changes after Harvey

The Associated Press

March 03, 2018 07:38 AM

DICKINSON, Texas

Some Southeast Texas homeowners have raised concerns about houses in neighborhoods flooded by Hurricane Harvey being changed from residential to commercial zones.

The Galveston County Daily News reported Saturday that some displaced residents in Dickinson worry that businesses will buy flood-damaged homes and absorb older neighborhoods.

Dickinson Mayor Julie Masters doesn't see that happening and says the city, 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of Houston, is trying to grow businesses and needs that to survive.

Harvey hit Texas last August, leading to torrential rain that flooded numerous sites in the Houston area.

The Dickinson City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a zoning change to make two residential properties commercial areas.

Charmaine Rea opposes the loss of neighborhood homes and says many residents whose property flooded have given up and moved away.

