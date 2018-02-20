Kansas proposal to tighten lobbying law allows bigger gifts

Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle, left, R-Wichita, and Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley, right, D-Topeka, answer questions from reporters following a debate on a lobbying bill, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. They are sponsoring the bill, which is aimed at shedding more light on attempts by groups and businesses to win state contracts and influence state agency decisions but includes provisions increase the value of gifts state officials can accept from individuals seeking to influence them John Hanna AP Photo