National Politics

Trump: Dems defended election integrity until they lost

The Associated Press

February 20, 2018 06:15 AM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is again accusing his predecessor of not doing enough to prevent Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump tweets that's because President Barack Obama "thought Crooked Hillary was going to win and he didn't want to 'rock the boat.'" But Trump says when he won "the whole game changed and the Russian excuse became the narrative of the Dems."

Trump's tweet Tuesday included a quote from Obama saying in October 2016 that "there is no serious person out there who would suggest somehow that you could even rig America's elections." Obama was addressing Trump's claims of voter fraud, not Russia's attempt to influence voters on social media.

Obama has defended his response to Russian meddling, saying he had told the Russian president to "cut it out."

Trump claims in a second tweet Tuesday that he's been much tougher on Russia than Obama, saying "just look at the facts."

But Trump offers no facts to back up his assertion. He says instead that the view that he hasn't been tough on Russia is "Total Fake News!"

