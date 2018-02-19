Georgia officials deny endorsing candidate for governor

A Democratic candidate for Georgia governor is facing questions after a number of local leaders say they were erroneously counted among her endorsers.
Cairo Mayor Booker Gainor says that he was included on a recently released list of Stacey Abrams' supporters but has yet to endorse a candidate. WALB-TV reported Gainor said he was "shocked" to see his name on the list.
Two other local leaders, Fairburn Mayor Elizabeth Hurst and Muscogee County Superior Court Clerk Ann Hardman, also told the television station they had not endorsed Abrams.
Abrams released a statement apologizing, saying that a staffer was responsible for the error.
