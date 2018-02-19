Gorsuch deciding vote in key labor union funding case

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington, at sunset. America's labor unions are about to find out if they were right about Justice Neil Gorsuch. In opposing Gorsuch's nomination to the high court last year, labor leaders said Gorsuch would vote against working people and for monied interests. The newest justice holds the deciding vote in a case to be argued Feb. 26 that is likely to affect the financial viability of unions that represent government workers. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo