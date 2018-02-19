Former Iowa governor candidate Jonathan Narcisse dies

Jonathan Narcisse (NAR'-cihs), who ran twice for Iowa governor and who fought for social justice, has died at age 54.
His mother, Gaynelle Narcisse, says he died Saturday evening at a Des Moines hospital after a heart attack.
Narcisse was a member of the Des Moines school board from 2007 through 2009 and ran for governor in 2010 and 2014 as the Iowa Party candidate.
He was editor-in-chief of the Iowa Bystander, a Des Moines-based newspaper founded in 1894, and publisher of two statewide Latino publications. He also ran The Communicator, a central Iowa weekly that Narcisse helped reorganize into a publication about good news in Iowa. Narcisse was inducted into the Iowa African American Hall of Fame in 2009.
State Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad says the loss of Narcisse will "create a serious void in Iowa."
