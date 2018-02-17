New York offers free fishing weekend and ice fishing clinic

New York state officials are hosting a free fishing weekend and an ice fishing clinic.
The Department of Environmental Conservation has designated Saturday and Sunday as one of a series of free fishing weekends , with license fees waived.
On Wednesday, DEC and the state parks and recreation office are hosting a free ice fishing clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Glimmerglass State Park on Otsego Lake. Anglers can expect to catch yellow perch and chain pickerel. Bait and tackle will be provided for beginners.
Free sport fishing days have been around since 1991. They allow residents and non-residents to fish without a license at any of the state's 7,500 lakes and ponds, and its 70,000 miles of rivers and streams.
