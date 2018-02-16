National Politics

Prosecutors: N Colorado officers justified in fatal shooting

The Associated Press

February 16, 2018 05:52 PM

GREELEY, Colo.

Prosecutors say three northern Colorado police officers were justified when they shot and killed a 26-year-old man who pointed a revolver at them.

Jose Aguero was killed after he refused to drop his weapon during a confrontation in Greeley on Dec. 21. The Greeley Tribune reports the officers tried to subdue him by firing less-lethal bean bag rounds at him, but that didn't work.

Aguero was shot nine times after he ran into a nearby cornfield, pulled a revolver from his waistband and pointed it at the officers, who were called to the location of a stolen car that had crashed into a ditch.

Aguero, who was under investigation for multiple car thefts in the area, had marijuana and methamphetamine in his system.

