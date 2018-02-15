Denver police say officer shot man after he killed father

Denver police say a man was fatally shot by an officer after he shot and killed his 86-year-old father.
Police say the officer responded to a report of a family disturbance at a home Tuesday night and found 52-year-old Peter Le armed with a knife and a gun in a bedroom with his father, Quyen Le.
Commander Barb Archer says the son was agitated and yelling at his father and refused to drop the weapons. The officer, a 22-year veteran of the department, tried to negotiate with Peter Le for six minutes before the man shot his father.
Archer says the officer fired nearly simultaneously and would have been justified in firing earlier but was hoping to resolve the situation.
