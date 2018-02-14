20 couples get married at Dona Ana County Government Center

Valentine's Day was celebrated in a memorable way for 20 couples in the rotunda of the Dona Ana County Government Center in Las Cruces.
Third Judicial District Judge Mary Rosner presided over 20 marriages during a six-hour span Wednesday starting at 9 a.m.
Ceremonies were performed on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Several couples took advantage of the option of being photographed handcuffed together by County Sheriff's Department deputy James Cotton after their ceremony.
Never miss a local story.
During a lull near the lunch hour, Cotton and his wife Barbara took advantage of the unique situation to renew their vows.
Comments