20 couples get married at Dona Ana County Government Center

The Associated Press

February 14, 2018 05:34 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M.

Valentine's Day was celebrated in a memorable way for 20 couples in the rotunda of the Dona Ana County Government Center in Las Cruces.

Third Judicial District Judge Mary Rosner presided over 20 marriages during a six-hour span Wednesday starting at 9 a.m.

Ceremonies were performed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Several couples took advantage of the option of being photographed handcuffed together by County Sheriff's Department deputy James Cotton after their ceremony.

During a lull near the lunch hour, Cotton and his wife Barbara took advantage of the unique situation to renew their vows.

