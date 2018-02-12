Police: Man armed with gun shot, dies after traffic stop

Police in Vermont say a man in a vehicle armed with a handgun died after he was shot by police following a traffic stop on Interstate 89.
State police say 42-year-old Benjamin Gregware, of Sheldon, Vermont, died Sunday afternoon. An autopsy was scheduled.
Police say a trooper and a Richmond police officer shot Gregware in Bolton between exits 10 and 11. Gregware was the only person in the vehicle.
Authorities say Gregware was taken to a hospital, where he later died. No one else was injured.
The officers have been placed on administrative leave. Their names have not been released.
Police planned a news conference at 11 a.m. Monday at the at the Vermont State Police barracks in Williston.
