Police: Man armed with gun shot, dies after traffic stop

The Associated Press

February 12, 2018 05:07 AM

BOLTON, Vt.

Police in Vermont say a man in a vehicle armed with a handgun died after he was shot by police following a traffic stop on Interstate 89.

State police say 42-year-old Benjamin Gregware, of Sheldon, Vermont, died Sunday afternoon. An autopsy was scheduled.

Police say a trooper and a Richmond police officer shot Gregware in Bolton between exits 10 and 11. Gregware was the only person in the vehicle.

Authorities say Gregware was taken to a hospital, where he later died. No one else was injured.

The officers have been placed on administrative leave. Their names have not been released.

Police planned a news conference at 11 a.m. Monday at the at the Vermont State Police barracks in Williston.

