New charges filed in case of slain Florida law professor

New charges have been filed against two people accused of killing Florida State law professor Dan Markel.
The Tallahassee Democrat reports additional charges were filed on Wednesday against Sigfredo Garcia and Katherine Magbanua on counts of conspiracy and solicitation to commit murder. Garcia and Magbanua, two of the three people charged in Markel's 2014 shooting death, are already charged with first-degree murder.
Prosecutor Georgia Cappleman says the new charges don't stem from new evidence but instead an effort to reflect the scheme in its entirety. Magbanua's attorney Christopher DeCoste says the new charges reflect the prosecution's lack of readiness to proceed. Garcia's attorney, Saam Zengeneh, said Thursday it was too early to comment.
Another man, Luis Rivera, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to seven years in prison.
