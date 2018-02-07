A new Senate document on Russia probe spying explained

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., talks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley of Iowa and Graham released a criminal referral they had sent to the Justice Department earlier this year asking for an investigation into the former spy, Christopher Steele. The senators say they’ve found evidence that either Steele lied to the FBI or classified documents supporting the surveillance contain false statements. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo