Bill create legal gender-change process clears committee

A panel of Utah lawmakers is approving a plan creating a process for transgender people to legally change their gender through the courts, though not without some disagreement.
The LGBT-rights group Equality Utah said Monday they're concerned about some new revisions in the bill, including a section that requires a person to live in state to make the change.
Republican sponsor Sen. Todd Weiler says he'll keep working on the plan as it moves to consideration by the full Utah Senate. He says he sponsored the bill to clarify a vague law dating back decades.
The bill comes after two transgender people appealed to the Utah Supreme Court when a judge denied their petitions to change their genders on their driver's licenses. The judge cited a lack of clarity in the law.
Comments