Former city official sentenced on child porn charges

A former Philadelphia emergency management official has been sentenced to 16 years in federal prison on child pornography charges.
Philly.com reports that 30-year-old Grant Shea was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty last year to six child porn charges.
Shea served as health and human services program manager at the city's Office of Emergency Management for five months. He resigned in July 2016 after being charged.
He was first indicted on three counts, but more charges were added after the FBI said he tried to solicit child pornography while on house arrest awaiting trial.
At the sentencing hearing, Shea apologized and said he would commit himself to treatment.
