Tennessee AG lawyer appointed to Defense Department post

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 12:31 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

A top lawyer in the Tennessee attorney general's office has been nominated to become the general counsel of the U.S. Department of Defense.

The White House announced the nomination of Paul C. Ney Jr. this week.

Ney has recently served as chief deputy attorney general in Tennessee, where he coordinated and supervised the substantive legal work for all divisions of the state attorney general's office.

Ney has been a partner in Patterson Intellectual Property Law, P.C., in Nashville. He previously served as acting general counsel and principal deputy general counsel of the Department of the Navy, and as deputy general counsel for legal counsel in the Department of Defense.

He holds a law degree and MBA from Vanderbilt University, and a bachelor's of biology from Cornell University.

