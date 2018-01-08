FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2017 file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to the media in Montgomery, Ala. Ivey will take center stage on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, as she gives her first state of the state address since being catapulted to the governor’s office nine months ago.
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2017 file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to the media in Montgomery, Ala. Ivey will take center stage on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, as she gives her first state of the state address since being catapulted to the governor’s office nine months ago. Brynn Anderson, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2017 file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to the media in Montgomery, Ala. Ivey will take center stage on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, as she gives her first state of the state address since being catapulted to the governor’s office nine months ago. Brynn Anderson, File AP Photo

National Politics

Ivey, lawmakers begin election year session

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 12:11 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will take center stage as she gives her first State of the State address since being catapulted to the governor's office nine months ago.

Ivey will give the traditional Tuesday night speech from the Alabama Capitol on the opening day of the 2018 legislative session.

Lawmakers return to Montgomery Tuesday to begin a session under the backdrop of an election year.

The governor will lay out her agenda with initiatives for education, rural infrastructure and prisons. One of the most pressing matters s before lawmakers is compliance with a court order to overhaul prison mental health care.

Political scientist Bill Stewart said the speech is an important moment in Ivey's new administration as she seeks a full term in 2018.

