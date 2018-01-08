AP source: Romney treated for prostate cancer

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2016, file photo, Mitt Romney talks with reporters after eating dinner with then President-elect Donald Trump at Jean-Georges restaurant in New York. Romney was treated for prostate cancer in 2017. That’s according to a Romney aide who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive health issue. The aide said Jan. 8, 2018, that Romney was diagnosed with “slow-growing prostate cancer” and the cancer was removed surgically and found not to have spread beyond the prostate, the aide continued. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo