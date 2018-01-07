National Politics

Ducey to deliver 4th state of state address Monday

The Associated Press

January 07, 2018 11:29 PM

PHOENIX

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is set to deliver his fourth state of the state address and outline his policy proposals for the 2018 legislative session.

Monday's speech on the session's opening day comes as the Republican governor faces ongoing pressure to boost funding for the state's K-12 schools as he prepares a re-election run.

Per pupil state funding for Arizona public schools is among the lowest in the nation and teacher pay is also at or near the bottom. Several thousand education advocates marched at the Capitol over the weekend.

Ducey says he's pushed to increase spending by $700 million since 2015 and that more will come this year.

He's also expected to propose a crackdown on opioids, a state water policy overhaul and new initiatives to rehabilitate prison inmates.

