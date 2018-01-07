National Politics

Police: Drunken driver crashed into police car, injured 2

The Associated Press

January 07, 2018 11:06 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

NEW YORK

The New York Police Department says two of its officers were injured after a drunken cab driver slammed into their police vehicle.

Police say the 27-year-old driver was heading south on the Henry Hudson Parkway in Manhattan Saturday when he crashed into a marked NYPD vehicle responding to an unrelated incident. Police say the two officers inside the vehicle were taken to an area hospital with minor back injuries.

The cab driver refused a breathalyzer test and was taken to another area hospital for treatment. Police say he has been charged with driving while intoxicated and drug possession.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon talks about her first year in office

SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon talks about her first year in office 2:17

SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon talks about her first year in office
Atascadero woman rescues pot-bellied pigs to keep as pets 1:18

Atascadero woman rescues pot-bellied pigs to keep as pets

Here's what you need to know about E. coli 0:45

Here's what you need to know about E. coli

View More Video