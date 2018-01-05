President Donald Trump walks from the Oval Office as he leaves the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, enroute to Camp David, Md., to participates in congressional Republican leadership retreat.
National Politics

Trump, GOP lawmakers to take up 2018 agenda at Camp David

By JILL COLVIN and ANDREW TAYLOR Associated Press

January 05, 2018 11:39 PM

WASHINGTON

Plenty of pressing issues are on the agenda as President Donald Trump hosts congressional Republicans and administration officials at Camp David.

The meeting scheduled to begin at mid-morning Saturday is expected to touch on the budget, infrastructure, immigration, welfare reform and the shape of midterm elections this fall.

Republicans are eager to add to the victory they achieved late last year with the overhaul of the nation's tax code. But that drive also put off other issues, among them funding the federal government. In just two weeks another funding deadline awaits, and Republican and Democratic lawmakers remain at odds over increasing spending for defense and nondefense agencies.

They also are struggling with the question of whether to extend protections for immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.

