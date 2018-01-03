National Politics

New business growth decreased slightly in West Virginia

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 11:29 PM

UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

The Secretary of State's office says West Virginia saw a slight decrease in business registration growth last year.

According to data from the Business Statistics Database, there was 10.8 percent growth in new business registrations for 2017. That was 1.2 percent less than 2016, which saw 12.10 percent business registration growth. A total of 8,318 new businesses registered in 2017.

Lincoln, Jefferson, and Wayne counties led the state in growth. Lincoln and Jefferson recorded about 14 percent growth and Wayne County had 13.6 percent business growth over the last 12 months.

In December, 510 new businesses were incorporated or started statewide.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Take a break: Watch otters big and small hang out in Morro Bay

Take a break: Watch otters big and small hang out in Morro Bay 0:44

Take a break: Watch otters big and small hang out in Morro Bay
Ice climber falls 40 feet in Lee Vining Canyon 1:48

Ice climber falls 40 feet in Lee Vining Canyon
Magic Mountain is expanding its hours to year-round 1:48

Magic Mountain is expanding its hours to year-round

View More Video