National Politics

Police chief's daughter faces felony heroin charges

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 11:24 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BERLIN, N.H.

The daughter of a New Hampshire police chief has been charged with possessing and selling heroin.

Berlin Police Chief Peter Morency says he is devastated by the news and never saw it coming. WMUR-TV reports 31-year-old Christina Morency was arrested just before Christmas on heroin charges.

The Berlin Police Department received a tip that Christina Morency was involved in drug activity. Police investigated without making the chief aware. She faces up to seven years in prison if convicted of the felony charge.

The police chief says he's grateful that officers worked to protect the integrity of the agency during the investigation by working with state police.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Morency says his daughter has been released from jail and the family is focusing on getting her treatment and help.

  Comments  

Videos

Take in the sights of a beautiful beach day in Morro Bay

Take in the sights of a beautiful beach day in Morro Bay 0:42

Take in the sights of a beautiful beach day in Morro Bay
Ice climber falls 40 feet in Lee Vining Canyon 1:48

Ice climber falls 40 feet in Lee Vining Canyon
What the moon phases will be like throughout 2018 4:53

What the moon phases will be like throughout 2018

View More Video