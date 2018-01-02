National Politics

Police shoot man armed with rifle in St. Albans

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 11:20 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

ST. ALBANS, Vt.

Vermont State Police say a St. Albans police officer shot a suspect during an evening shooting.

St. Albans police say they responded to a report of a man dressed in black and carrying an assault rifle firing shots around 6 p.m. Tuesday. Police say the 26-year-old suspect fired an additional shot while police were trying to gain control of the situation and two police officers returned fire.

The suspect was wounded and was later transported to an area hospital. No officers were injured.

Police say the suspect was arraigned on domestic assault charges earlier Tuesday and had been released on conditions.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Officials did not immediately release the names of the officers involved in the shooting.

  Comments  

Videos

Take in the sights of a beautiful beach day in Morro Bay

Take in the sights of a beautiful beach day in Morro Bay 0:42

Take in the sights of a beautiful beach day in Morro Bay
Ice climber falls 40 feet in Lee Vining Canyon 1:48

Ice climber falls 40 feet in Lee Vining Canyon
What the moon phases will be like throughout 2018 4:53

What the moon phases will be like throughout 2018

View More Video