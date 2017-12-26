Officials add 127 homes to historic Moscow neighborhood

The boundaries marking a historic neighborhood in a northern Idaho town were changed, adding more than double the number of prewar homes to the historic district.
The Lewiston Tribune reports the National Register of Historic Places has expanded the boundaries of the Fort Russell neighborhood in Moscow, pushing the number of historic sites in the district to 243.
The Fort Russell historic district was established in 1980 and initially contained 116 homes built between 1875 and 1930. The homes recently added to the district were built from 1930 to 1940.
Moscow Historic Preservation Commission member Nels Reese says 1940 was chosen as the cutoff date for properties to be included in the district.
Never miss a local story.
Reese says the new boundaries were selected after the group hired a consultant to survey the houses.
Comments